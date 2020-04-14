As long as I am minister, there will be no selective application of the laws for any citizen, regardless of their party, political, religious or ethnic affiliation, the Minister of Interior Nake Culev said Tuesday evening in an interview with the “Sto ne e jasno” show on TV Alfa.

Speaking about the events in the Cento district, Culev said that regardless of whether those who broke the law are called Hasan, Hisni or Hristijan, they would be prosecuted according to the law.