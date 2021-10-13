Two Albanian citizens were arrested near the Gevgelija border crossing between Macedonia and Greece, as they were transporting 70 kilograms of marijuana. This led to the arrest of four additional persons – two citizens of Albania and two of Macedonia.

The arrests were performed on Tuesday, after the drugs were found in several bags that the men tried to carry over the border into Greece. Three of the accomplices were arrested near Gevgelija, and the fourth tried to flee but was eventually detained today, near Kicevo.