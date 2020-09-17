The government will subsidize private companies that will employ Albanians or citizens from other smaller ethnic communities, the first deputy prime minister Artan Grubi announced late Wednesday on the “Click Plus” show on TV21.
Grubi added that this measure will be considered by the Government in the coming period.
If private companies employ Albanians or citizens from other smaller ethnic communities we will consider subsidizing these companies. All companies that will maintain equitable representation will be assisted by the Government, said the first deputy prime minister in the first edition of the new season of the “Click Plus” show on TV21.
