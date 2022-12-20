Bojan Maricic, the current Vice Prime Minister for European integration, made by far the largest expenses of all other government officials with 816 thousand denars spent in 11 months in 2021 as the then Minister of Justice.

At the expense of the budget, he spent 213 thousand denars on air travel. At the airports, he also used a VIP lounge for 7,500 denars. He ordered meals for 163 thousand denars in private catering establishments, and in state ones, which we know are much cheaper for officials, he reported 92 thousand denars. Maricic paid MKD 69,000 for lunches abroad, “Faktor.mk” reported.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, compared to previous years, spent the most on plane tickets in 2021 (976 million) and 472 million on hotel accommodations, but the nature of his position is such that his expenses can be said to be more justified. The Vice Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Fatmir Bityqy, spent by far the most, over MKD 1.2 million, but his “needs” can be understood, due to the debts he has.

First Vice Prime Minister Artan Grubi ate in outside restaurants for 272 thousand denars, almost twice as much as a year earlier.