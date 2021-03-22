Zaev’s First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi is in Tirana today to discuss the census in Macedonia. Albanian parties, politicians and organizations are all organized to inflate the Albanian share of the population in Macedonia by registering all available emigrants and dual citizens.

Before this visit, Grubi was in Kosovo, to push for greater registration among dual Kosovan – Macedonian passport holders. Grubi is set to meet with Albanian political leaders to discuss the census, but also other issues of importance for the Albanian cause and the EU integration. Besides the census, Albanian officials in Macedonia are also using the state institutions to advance other issues important for the Albanian national cause. Recently Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani raised the issue of recognition of Kosovo with Spain – one of the five EU member states that refuse to recognize Kosovo.