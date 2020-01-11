Former prime minister Nikola Gruevski in a Facebook post on Friday evening denied having anything to do with the Parliament storming on April 27, 2017.

It’s a lie, the news that the VMRO-DPMNE party or I organized the storming of Parliament on April 27, 2017, Gruevski wrote, adding that the indictment was politically motivated.

If the previous indictment served to change the name, identity, constitution and history, the new case involves the upcoming parliamentary elections, he said.