DUI gives power to Macedonia, PUCKO PETROL to DUI, to PUCKO PETROL tenders by the government, commented the former Minister of Finance Xhevdet Hajredini.

He is considered a great critic of DUI, which he says unfortunately becomes a factor without which a government cannot be formed.

DUI has been in power for 20 years and no one is responsible for anything. Prosecutors, Albanian judges, no one can imagine not being from the party branch. That is why the trust in the judiciary is 8 percent. Look at how those responsible for election misconduct behave in trials and hearings. They insult judges, threaten witnesses, prosecutors and nothing to anyone, Hajredini explained.

He emphasizes that it is necessary for the criminals from DUI who are in power to go to prison and in a few days we will have a realignment of honest people and they will leave the party.