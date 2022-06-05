Serbian Patriarch Porfirij today in the Cathedral Church in Belgrade handed over the tomos with which the SOC recognizes the autocephaly of the Macedonian Orthodox Church to the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia Stefan, Tanjug reported.

The agency did not provide details about the event, nor about the content of the tomos with which the SOC recognizes the autocephaly of the MOC.

Earlier, the Tanjug agency, citing its information, announced that a holy liturgy is being held in the Cathedral Church in Belgrade, served by the Patriarch of Serbia Porfirij and the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia Stefan with bishops of both churches. After this liturgy, as Tanjug has learned, the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church will hand over the tomos to Archbishop Stefan for recognizing the autocephaly of the MOC-OA, writes Tanjug.

The visit of the MOC-OA delegation to Belgrade is happening again without informing the public. And there is no official broadcast from the liturgy.