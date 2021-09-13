Hajredini: Zaev gave power to Artan Grubi by giving him tapes for all DUI officials Macedonia 13.09.2021 / 17:03 The power of the Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi has been given to him by Zaev. He has “bombs” – audio tapes for all DUI officials. This was stated today in Studio 10 on TV24 by Xhevdet Hajredini, former Minister of Finance. zoran zaevArtan GrubiXhevdet Hajredini Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 12.09.2021 VMRO-DPMNE: Zaev must know that his career is unimportant when 14 people were burned alive Macedonia 10.09.2021 Filipce’s resignation is not enough, the investigation will be successful only if Zaev resigns Macedonia 10.09.2021 People saw resignations that were not act of responsibility but act of amnesty, Zaev’s resignation needed! Macedonia News Security Council recommends Government to establish working group on state of crisis management system Another non-paper on dispute with Sofia: Will we be both Macedonians and Bulgarians?! Horror at Skopje modular hospital as well: Nobody helps them, patients left without water After the Tetovo disaster, reports of neglect of patients and corruption in the Kumanovo Covid hospital Albanian news sites note Zaev’s absence from Tetovo, compare with Gruevski’s support after the 2015 floods Gas prices go up by one denar Prosecutor Rustemi inaudible during today’s presentation of evidence Mickoski calls for resignations of the Government officials after witness in the Tetovo hospital fire reported that he is receiving death threats .
