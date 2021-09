A video appeared on social networks with the testimony of a citizen of Skopje who describes what she saw in the Skopje modular hospital treating Covid-19 patients. Horror is the right word as she describes it.

Horrific. In these hospitals 80% or more are Albanians, and they receive no help. Every day, especially Albanians die, because there is no one to help them… They are left without oxygen, without water writes the citizen of Skopje.