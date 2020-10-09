The Ministry of Health urged Friday all citizens to be responsible and conscientious, to observe the protection measures against the spread of Covid-19. According to the ministry, these are measures that protect our own health, but also the health of everyone around us – loved ones, parents, friends.

Wearing a face mask, maintaining a distance of two meters and frequent hand washing – maintaining hygiene are key in the fight against the coronavirus. These are the only measures that can contain the spread of the virus, the ministry said.

The Ministry reminded of the statement of the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce that according to the epidemiological situation and the analysis of the Institute of Public Health and the Commission for Infectious Diseases, a decision was made to recommend to the Government new measures to prevent further spread of Covid-19.