VMRO-DPMNE is staging Friday a new protest march downtown Skopje, but this time on another route – to the Ministry of Information Society and Administration and on a different topic – against revanchism and terror against citizens and political opponents.

The protest march started in front of the Ministry of Justice at 6.30 pm.

According to VMRO DPMNE, Macedonia is a country captured by the ruling mafia, and the main feature of the government is revanchism and terror against all citizens and their opponents.