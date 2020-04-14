The Healthcare Ministry confirmed media reports that six new patients died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The reports was first made by Alsat TV.

Four of them died in the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje. The Ministry gave their age as over 60 and said that two of them were from Labunista, one from Prilep and one from Kumanovo. There were two deaths reported in the “8th of September” clinic in Skopje – a 67 year old man from Veles, and a 59 year old from Kumanovo.

There were also 54 newly diagnosed coronavirus patients, out of a total of 710 tests. Most of them are in Kumanovo (25), followed by Skopje (13) and Prilep (10). By city, Skopje has the most total cases – 329, followed by Kumanovo with 236 and Prilep with 85.