The president of BESA’s local branch in Tetovo, Professor Gazmend Aliu has resigned from his position because of the unprincipled behavior of the party’s leadership and party leader Bilal Kasami.

Aliu has been part of BESA since its foundation in 2014 and is regarded as one of the party’s most influential members.

Via а Facebook post, Aliu thanked the members of the party branch for the activities, contributions and support they have given over the years to the BESA movement, reprimanding Kasami for running into a coalition with SDSM, violating all party principles and obligations.