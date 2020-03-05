A hotel in downtown Skopje is placed under quarantine after two guests were suspected of having the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce proposed a ban on public gatherings until March 13, which could affect the electoral campaign.

According to media reports, the room the two were in is sealed and nobody is allowed to enter or leave the hotel. Filipce said that the two guests were in Skopje for three days after arriving from Cologne and have flu like symptoms. One is an Australian citizen and the other from Singapore. They will remain in their room until all tests are conducted.

Regarding the ban on public gatherings, Filipce said that he will make this recommendation to the Government, given the growing number of patients across Europe. This would apply to political, cultural and sport events.

So far one person has been diagnosed with having the coronavirus, and she remains in good condition.