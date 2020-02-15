Hungarian Ambassador to Macedonia Laszlo Dux denied the allegations published in the Slovenian press and from Belgian MEP Guy Verhofstadt that Hugnary is funding “anti-NATO” propaganda in Macedonia.
Hungary strongly supports this country’s NATO membership. You are aware that, in the past, we always strived to make this country a member. We regret that it took so long, but we are happy to see if finally happen and we await the Spanish ratification in a few months that will complete the process. Hungary is a central European country but also a neighbor of the Balkans and we have strong security links and interests in the region. We see the NATO accession as the most important pillar to stability and I can tell you that the Hungarian Government is not funding anti-NATO or anti-EU propaganda in any shape or form, Ambassador Dux told the “Sloboden Pecat” newspaper.
The Ambassador could not comment about whether other circles may be doing so.
Comments are closed for this post.