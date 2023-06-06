We are dealing with blackmailed people in the Government, with their servility that pains to watch, VMRO-DPMNE leader said on Monday in a speech in Veles.

Talking about the pending leadership meeting with PM Kovacevski, he said that it is supposed to be regular event when debating the national interests, while the authorities blew it out of proportion.

“We are watching this soap opera for an entire week now, and they built the tension pitching their media to ask if the PM will send an invitation for a meeting or not, then when he did, the tension turned to the enigma if Ali Ahmeti will allow Kovacevski to have face-to-face meeting about the future of his own country, and finally if the SDSM leadership will trust Kovacevski to let him go alone to such a meeting”, Mickoski joked.

He added that Macedonia is in a tough position and that is exactly what should everyone focus on.

“I can only tell them that I will attend the meeting only to convey the will of the vast majority of people, who expect protection and rehabilitation of their country, that there will be no constitutional amendments, no acceptance of the Bulgarian diktat. I won’t let them disparage the will of the people, as the Government does, and I won’t let them quash the national interests. Macedonia is not for sale”, Mickoski said.