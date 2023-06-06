Sekerinska plays the role of a late patriot, but the treason will burden her for the rest of her life, the VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair Aleksandar Nikolovski commented on the former Minister of Defense and high SDSM official Radmila Sekerinska’s speech at Monday’s DUI 21st anniversary.

“The same Radmila Sekerinska who was one of the signatories of the document acknowledging the common Bulgarian-Macedonian history today appealed for the people who are opposing the constitutional amendments to be understood! The same one that proudly took a photo after signing the change of the name! The person who pulls the strings in SDSM from the shadow, whit whom Kovacevski must consult for every important decision! That Sekerinska is now playing the role of a late patriotism. I am sorry, but it won’t work. As I already told you at one of our TV duels – THE TREASON WILL BURDEN YOU FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE!”, Nikolovski accused in his facebook post.