The Municipality of Bitola, the Reginal department of the Ministry of Defense, military officers and other delegations marked on Monday the 22nd anniversary of the death of local members of defense forces in an ambush on May 5, 2001.

In one of the battles of the conflict between the ethnic Albanian rebels and the Macedonian security forces in 2001, members of the Military Police battalion from Bitola fell into an ambush near the Polog region village of Gajre, Western Macedonia.