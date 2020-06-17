Hristijan Mickoski congratulated all VMRO-DPMNE party members of the 30th anniversary of the founding of the party. VMRO-DPMNE was founded on June 17 1990 in Skopje, as Macedonia was seceding from Yugoslavia, and is the most successful conservative party in the country.

The idea of VMRO-DPMNE was and will continue to be Macedonia. The idea of Macedonia remains eternal, Mickoski said.

The party draws its roots back to the historic VMRO movement for Macedonian nationhood and statehood, that was officially founded in 1893.