The Director of the Bureau for Public Security, Sasho Tasevski, an SDSM cadre, joined his party and coalition colleagues in promoting crime and corruption, VMRO-DPMNE claims.

“Sasho tasevski should answer why didn’t he report his son’s IT firm, registered at his home address on October 12, 2022, to the State Corruption Prevention Commission. The man who holds the highest office for law enforcement is among the ones who brake it. Concealing properties and firms is characteristic of SDSM, which was revealed by the Secret Properties affair”, VMRo-DPMNE reacts.