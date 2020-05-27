A TV station from Kosovo yesterday aired a live conversation with a group of Albanian terrorists held in the Skopje prison for the 2015 attack on Kumanovo. The station had the son of Muhamed Krasniqi, one of the leaders of the group, in the studio to talk to him.

Krasniqi, who goes by the name Commander Malisheva, and his group killed eight Macedonian police officers after entrenching themselves in a majority Albanian part of the city of Kumanovo, during the security crisis caused by the 2015 Colored Revolution. The group previously attacked a border post and issued demands for the Macedonian Government to resign. Ten of its members were killed in the two-days long firefight and 33 are currently in prison.

Momenti emocionues kur djali i njërit nga Grupi Kumanova futet në emision në video LIVE! 😥❤ Momenti emocionues kur djali i njërit nga Grupi Kumanova futet në emision në video LIVE! 😥❤Credits: N'Kosove ShowEmisioni i plotë:https://youtu.be/uQ_n0zsSIX8 Gepostet von Korrekt Press am Sonntag, 24. Mai 2020

The terrorist group effectively runs the Sutka prison, and has been issuing political threats against the VMRO-DPMNE party as well as getting involved in Albanian politics. In 2019 its members attacked two former Government ministers from VMRO-DPMNE who were detained in Sutka as part of the SDSM led campaign of political persecution.

Kosovan authorities have praised the group as heroes fighting to liberate Albanian lands in Macedonia and the killed terrorists were buried at a cemetery set aside for fighters from the 1999 Kosovo war.