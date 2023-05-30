It is frivolous to talk about any percentage of the realization of capital investments in a country that has not completed a capital project in six years, the VMRO-DPMNE MP Bojan Stojanovski said at the Monday forum titled Policies on Infrastructure Development.

“There are certain accounting tricks they are applying, however, the best way to establish if the capital projects are realized is to see them completed, so people would know what they are paying for,” Stojnobski pointed out.

Stojanovski also stressed that the corridors to be built by Bechtel&Enka already cost the country over €200 million and they haven’t started yet.

“I have a direct message fot he Macedonian people: al these issues, all these problems can be solved and will be solved”, Stjanovski concluded.