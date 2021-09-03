It is true that Teuta Arifi, with the support of Mijalkov and Zaev, brought Daka Davidovic to Tetovo, and a lie of Grubi is that she brought vaccines, writes former Minister of Finance Xhevdet Hajredini on Facebook.

Writing about Teuta Arifi’s run for mayor of Tetovo for a third term, Hajredini recalled Zaev’s statement during the local elections four years ago when he told the villagers of Mala Recica to vote for Teuta and promised to build the school that Arifi did not build.

Of course, the people of Mala Recica still do not have a school in the village.

On the other hand, the affair for the Macedonian business relations of the controversial Montenegrin businessman was revealed by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, and the current Prime Minister, his close associate, former member of the Government Dragi Raskovski, Zoki Kiceec were pointed out as Daka partners.