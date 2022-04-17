The Bulgarian delegation that paid a visit to Macedonia is adamant that the main demand that is being forced at the moment, which is the inclusion of the Bulgarian minority in the Macedonian Constitution, is not the only one, that later there will be new demands.

Vice President Iotova is clear Bulgaria will not say “yes” to EU membership until these issues are regulated.

When we talk about guarantees, they cannot be verbal. Five years after the signing of the Good Neighborly Agreement, nothing has been done. So, for us, the most serious guarantees will be the guarantees of the Bulgarians in the Constitution of Macedonia, said Iotova.

Asked if the main problem for removing the Bulgarian veto on Macedonia in the EU is the inclusion of Bulgarians in the country’s constitution, Iotova said “it is not just that”.

If you are well acquainted with the Good Neighborly Agreement between the two countries, you will know that nothing has been done on those issues inside in the last five years. First, the conditions set for certain texts in high school textbooks, which should be defined by the Historical Commission between the two countries and they should be properly inserted in the textbooks. Secondly, we demand the opening of the archives for the cases of people who have shown Bulgarian self-awareness, and thirdly, what is extremely important to me is the desecration of monuments, Iotova said.

Regarding the country’s membership in the EU, Iotova pointed out that it is about meeting the criteria on the path to membership, just like any other country on that path.