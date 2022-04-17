We, the government, protect freedom of expression of all citizens and we expect the same approach to be applied and reciprocity for the Bulgarian citizens with Macedonian self-awareness, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski says when asked for a comment on the opening of a club of the Ivan Mihajlov Culture Center in Bitola.

It is a controversial historical figure, who in the Republic of Macedonia is experienced differently by different groups of citizens. However, since this is a civil initiative, in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights, with which we are fully compliant, such projects are not subject to state supervision. In the Republic of Macedonia, all citizens are allowed to freely practice their ethnic, religious and ideological beliefs, Kovacevski told MIA.



That approach, adds the Prime Minister, is something that we as a Government stand behind and will continue to practice in the future, because, he says, it is our mark both as a state and as a society.