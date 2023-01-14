The leader of the BESA movement, Bilal Kasami, in last night’s interview with Alsat, said that if the government wants to make constitutional changes, first there must be an agreement on holding early elections.

We think that if the Government wants to make constitutional changes in this format, then it has to offer something, and what the opposition, in this case, the BESA Movement, is asking for is early elections.

So, if this government wants to make constitutional changes, it should sit down with us, and we say that we agree that in this form of government, we can talk about constitutional changes, but at the same time agree on early elections, Kasami told 360 Degrees.

He also said that the BESA Movement will support constitutional changes for the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution, but only if the phrase “20 percent” is removed from the Constitution.