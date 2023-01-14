The initiative for a vote of no confidence in the government is not excluded. This was announced by Antonijo Milososki from VMRO-DPMNE in yesterday’s interview with Sitel, who said that members of the government would also vote for no confidence in the current government. These days, the president of the party, Hristijan Mickoski, persistently claims that in a few months, it will be seen that deputies who are from the parliamentary groups of SDSM and DUI will support the dissolution of the parliament and the change of the government, writes TV21.

The option of an initiative for a vote of no-confidence in the government is in play, as a democratic tool where this dissatisfaction of the citizens and a larger number of deputies can be channeled. But on the other hand, what surprised us is that in the structures of SDSM, inside the Parliament, such MPs, individuals, or smaller groups appeared who do not rule out this option, says Milososki.

But all this is rejected by the ruling party as untrue. Martin Kostovski, SDSM MP, in a statement for TV21 denied Milososki’s statements as untrue. He says that these are only his daily political speculations and that the parliamentary group is united.