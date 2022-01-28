Kavadarci: 19 year old raped his underage sister Macedonia 28.01.2022 / 10:53 Kavadarci police is investigating a horrific report that a 19 year old man raped his 11 year old sister. The attack reportedly happened in the village of Drenovo. The attacker has been detained for 30 days. kavadarcirape Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 19.01.2022 Underage girl raped near Probistip Macedonia 28.11.2021 Kavadarci police seized 150 grams of heroin Macedonia 16.11.2021 Murder in Kavadarci Macedonia News Osmani confirms that Bulgaria has demands aimed at the Macedonian language but insists that the Government is not negotiating on that issue Marijana Petir answers MHRMI call to demand an end to the pressure put against Macedonia PM Petkov says he secured the desired changes to the Macedonian Constitution and a joint honoring of Goce Delcev Doctor Panovski: If the world had the Covid death rate of Macedonia, there would be 5.5 million more deaths Foreign Minister Osmani will discuss the dispute with Bulgaria in the Parliament Siljanovska Davkova: The Przino government should be canceled We didn’t have essential differences with Dimitrov in the process, but in the work discipline, says Osmani In-person classes and open windows: Children to be rotated so that they do not sit by the windows all the time .
