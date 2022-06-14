Kovacevski should apologize and resign, he insulted the country and the people, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski did not react and did not oppose Edi Rama’s statement that he would be the Prime Minister of West Bulgaria. On the contrary, Kovacevski laughed and thus approved of trampling and ridicule at the expense of Macedonia. Kovacevski is a continuation of the policies of bending the spine started by Zoran Zaev, who said that Macedonian and Bulgarian are one and the same language, reads the party’s press release and adds: Kovacevski allowed Macedonia to be publicly humiliated, and even though he knew he was being filmed by cameras, he laughed and approved. What does Kovacevski do and how does he behave when the cameras are off?

There is a huge suspicion that Kovacevski treats the negotiations he is secretly holding in this way, and that he is humiliating the state. In addition to apologizing, he must resign. It is too much, a protest for change on June 18 at 8 pm in front of the government building, said VMRO-DPMNE.

