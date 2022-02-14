Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski arrived to the traditional vineyard ceremony on the day of St. Tripun in a village near Rosoman in a Mercedes worth half a million EUR. During the visit, Kovacevski tried to give assurances to the vineyard farmers who are struggling due to the huge spike in energy and gas prices, as well as the prices for chemicals and other necessities.

We have removed the feeling of uncertainty for our farmers. The promises we made to you we will continue to implement dynamically, Kovacevski said.

He then left back for Skopje in the expensive armored vehicle.