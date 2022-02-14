VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski urged the SDSM party and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to unite with the opposition over the proposed declaration on Goce Delcev.

My message to them remains the same – abandon the policies of Zaevism, which is defeated. Accept the policy of unity and unification when it comes to our national interests. Let’s talk about the future. Let’s not be stuck in the past. The divisions have ended. We want to reflect a new policy of unity when it comes to our national interests. We can have differences in economic, education, healthcare, agriculture policies, but we expect SDSM to once and for all stand up and support the policies of unity on national interests. We offer them our hand, support the resolution on our great Gjorgji Delcev, the man who should unite us, Mickoski said.