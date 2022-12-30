Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski says the war in Ukraine is unpredictable but reassures the citizens that they should be at ease from both security and economic point of view.

With this war, we realize how correct our decision was to join the largest military security and defense alliance in the world. Our country is safe, our borders are NATO borders, and from that point of view, no one should have a dilemma as to whether something could happen to us, said Kovacevski in an interview with “Fokus” weekly.

Asked about the situation in Kosovo, the prime minister believes that the solution lies in the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, mediated by the EU. According to him, all parties should act in the direction of establishing peace in northern Kosovo.

Kovacevski also spoke about the current energy crisis, as well as the plans and projects of the Government in the coming period. Among other things, the Prime Minister emphasizes that “as a citizen, he expects us to have a functional judicial authority and he expects justice.” He also referred to the verdict on the mass wiretapping case.

The government cannot interfere with the judiciary. It remains for the judicial system to explain to the citizens the decisions it makes through a transparent process and to work on improvement in order to increase the trust of the citizens and ensure fair conditions for all citizens to be equal before the Constitution, he says.

Regarding the visit of the team from the US related to corruption cases, the Prime Minister says that he did not meet with them, but that “the experiences that the EU and the US have are of great importance and are welcome”.