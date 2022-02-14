The unity and representation of our country is done in the Parliament, and not with unilateral declarations. This only hinders the process of talks with Sofia in the spirit of European values, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in response to a reporter’s question to commented on the call of the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski for national unification, when it comes to state interests.

I think that statement is not sincere at all, because the only thing VMRO-DPMNE has been doing in the past period is creating hysteria regarding the talks with Bulgaria, also in preparation for the working groups we set up with the Bulgarian Prime Minister and the members of their government, together with our government, sent an invitation to the opposition, which was rejected, said Kovacevski.

Regarding the unity, added Kovacevski, the unity and representation of our country is done in the Parliament, which is the home of all citizens, represented by MPs, and if VMRO-DPMNE thinks that with unilateral declarations which only hinders the process of talks, conducted in the spirit of European values, and of maintaining the dignity of all citizens, that it will help, they do just the opposite.

As for when he will meet with the leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Mickoski, as he announced when he took office, Kovacevski says that that meeting will take place and the public will be informed in a timely manner.