Kovacevski has not won an election so far. TDP won in Centar Zupa, not SDSM. In Tetovo, the same TDP run separately from SDSM in the elections. After all, in Tetovo, SDSM and Kovacevski lost to VMRO DPMNE. Kovacevski can win only with an imaginary opponent and where he will pour stolen money, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party asks if Kovacevski believes so much that SDSM is a strong party, then why is he running away from elections.