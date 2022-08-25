The source of the problem with Bulgaria is the Good Neighborly Agreement signed between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria in August 2017. Virtually all problems originate from that agreement, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski in a TV interview. He reminded that according to his party even then this agreement was rushed.

Speaking about the possible referendum question, Mickoski said that it should contain the source of the problem, which is the Good Neighborly Agreement with Bulgaria from 2017.

For the referendum, one option is with 44 deputies from VMRO-DPMNE, the other is the signatures or both. Consultations are still ongoing. More time will be devoted to consultations with constitutional experts on the referendum issue. In the question, we need to localize the source of the problem, which is the agreement with Bulgaria from 2017. That’s where all the problems come from, Mickoski says.

He once again added that VMRO-DPMNE will not support constitutional changes.