A Council for Advancement of Education and Science will be formed after the government approved its establishment upon a proposal of the Education Ministry.

As the Ministry of Education and Science informs, through the Council it will be possible to improve the quality of education and science, optimization in education, strengthen the evaluation and assessment systems, reform the curricula with a greater focus on learning outcomes, better orientation of vocational education and training programs to the needs of the labor market, as well as programs in higher education to reflect the needs of the labor market.

The decision, as stated, is in accordance with the comprehensive analyzes made for the conditions in primary, secondary and higher education and science, student standards and provision of textbooks, and in the direction of building public and transparent policies in education.

The work of the Council will be chaired by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and will include Minister of Education and Science Jeton Shaqiri, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Political System Artan Grubi, Vice Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Coordination of Economic Departments and Investments Fatmir Bytyqi and Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi and the Pedagogical Service as an organ of the state administration within the Ministry of Education and Science.