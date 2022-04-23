Kovacevski knew and allowed the formation of the Vanco Mihajlov club, everything else is a farce organized after the people raised their voices, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski has nothing against the Vanco Mihajlov club, he allowed its formation, and he knew about Petkov’s arrival. He was silent for 5 days in the hope that the reactions of the public would calm down. After the government saw that the people would not allow fascism, Kovacevski pretended to be concerned in a pre-recorded video. Instead of pretending to be concerned, Kovacevski should ask for written guarantees for the Macedonian identity, language and history. If the government continues its ignorant attitude, the shameful events will continue. And that is all a result of the escape from national unity, the party said in a statement.