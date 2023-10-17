Kovachevski stated during a press conference at the Berlin Process Summit in Tirana on Monday that countries which make decisions and carry out reforms will be the first to join the EU. He clarified that there are no set deadlines for all countries to join simultaneously. When asked about Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s stance on not setting enlargement deadlines, Kovachevski emphasized the strong friendship between Macedonia and the Netherlands and mentioned that better-prepared countries will have a swifter path to EU membership.

PM Kovachevski noted that the European Council President and other leaders have made it clear that they aspire to see the EU ready for enlargement by 2030. This underscores the importance of reforms within existing EU member states to accommodate new members. Kovachevski used Macedonia’s journey as an example, starting its EU path alongside Croatia but not becoming a member due to delayed decision-making.

He stressed that the countries that make necessary decisions and enact reforms will enter the EU first, whereas those who don’t will become members when they demonstrate the determination to do so.

Kovachevski also highlighted the significance of good neighborly relations and reforms in the Western Balkans’ EU integration, pointing out that the EU expects the region to focus on the future rather than being burdened by conflicts or dwelling on the past.

He further noted that the issue of enlargement has gained prominence on the EU agenda. Enlargement is now in the EU’s interest, and the Union is implementing internal reforms to prepare for the accession of prepared countries, as decisions will be based on individual merit and the extent of implemented reforms.

Kovachevski concluded that the Western Balkans’ integration into the EU is finally gaining significant attention and that the region must look to the future to overcome historical differences and conflicts, just as the founding EU members did 70 years ago.