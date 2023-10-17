The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), OSCE Mission to Skopje, OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities (HCNM), and OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are set to jointly host a regional conference in Skopje on Tuesday. This event, held under the auspices of the OSCE Chairpersonship of Macedonia, will concentrate on the crucial issue of eradicating statelessness in South-Eastern Europe.