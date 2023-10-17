Here’s a summary of the current road conditions and construction work in North Macedonia:

Road Conditions: Dry road conditions are reported nationwide with moderate traffic outside urban areas and no delays at border crossings.

Skopje’s Belasica Bridge: Partly open to light traffic as of September 2.

A3 Highway: Traffic is diverted between Bukovo and Ohrid for installing traffic signal equipment. Works are expected to conclude on February 29, 2024.

R1303: Construction work between Makedonski Brod and Prilep, near the Barbaros pass. A 30 km/hour work zone speed limit is advised.

A3: Construction work between Podmolje and Ohrid. A detour is available via the R1208 regional road.

A4: Traffic is diverted for construction work between Strumica and Dabilje. Signs are in place.

A1: The northbound off-ramp between Demir Kapija and Negotino is closed for construction work. A detour is available via the R1102 regional road.

A1: Construction work between Petrovec and Katlanovo. Signs are in place.

A2: Construction work between Miladinovci and Hipodrom. Signs are in place.

A1: Traffic is diverted onto E-75 between Veles and Negotino until construction work ends at the Gradsko junction. An 80 km/hour work zone speed limit is in effect.

A1: Traffic is diverted from parts of the A1 between Gradsko and Prilep near the Raec River bridge for repairs. Works are expected to conclude on March 2, 2024.

A2: Traffic is diverted from several parts of the A2 between Kichevo and Ohrid for construction work. Signs are in place.

Possible Landslides: Katlanovo – Veles, Mavrovo – Debar – Struga, Vinica – Berovo, and Kochani – Delchevo routes are susceptible to landslides.

Motorists are strongly advised to exercise caution, adjust their speed according to weather conditions, and adhere to traffic rules, signs, and signals while driving.