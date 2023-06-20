There are no pressures on any of the MPs to make a specific decision on any issue, even for the constitutional amendments, PM Dimitar Kovachevski claims.

He also claims that the opposition speak one thing to the Macedonian citizens, and completely other to the foreign factors.

“I deny any kind of pressure over any MP, from any political party. That never happened, it doesn’t happen now, nor will it ever happen. You witnessed the voting on the “French Proposal” last year, when even the MPs from my party voted by their own determination. The opposition MPs didn’t vote, they left the Parliament, to make sure that no one from the international community will scold them. Because the VMRO-DPMNE rhetoric is not the same for the domestic public, and the foreign one”, Kovachevski said.