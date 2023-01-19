Kristijan Ninevski retrieved the holy cross thrown into the Vardar as part of this year’s Epiphany celebration in Skopje. This was the eighth time he has jumped for the cross and the third time he has caught it.

The waters of Vardar were blessed, an act that ended with the lowering of the Holy Cross by HH Stefan. Kristijan Ninevski is the lucky believer who retrieved the cross in Vardar. At the end of the event, HH Stefan congratulated the Epiphany holiday. The lucky believer was gifted. This is the third time he ha retrieved the cross from Vardar. First time in 2019, the second time in 2020, and now, in 2023.