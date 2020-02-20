The police found a kilogram of cocaine in a shipment of bananas, coming from Mexico through Albania to Macedonia, which was part of a larger shipment of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine. The importer of the bananas was the Krusopek-based “Baneks” company importing fruits and vegetables. The Montenegrin and Italian police were also involved in the operation.

The bananas were loaded at the Mexican port of Veracruz. 40,460 dollars were paid for the shipment of 124 tonnes of bananas, police sources said.