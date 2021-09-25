After two days of defocus with the “Bulgarian fascist occupation”, let’s return to the topic. How far are we with the responsibility for the 14 victims in the hospital in Tetovo?, writes the actress Sofija Kunovska, once a prominent member of SDSM.

Even after two weeks the public outrage over the Tetovo fire, in which 14 people lost their lives, has not subsided, Prime Minister Zoran seems to be trying to shift the focus to other things. The latest attempt is the removal of Bulgarian fascist occupation from Macedonian textbooks.