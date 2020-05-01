The Healthcare Ministry has no more active coronavirus cases registered in Debar. The mountainous small city on the border with Albania was the first hotbed of the epidemic in Macedonia, after citizens who worked or visited Italy brought the illness there.

This prompted an unprecedented quarantine on Debar and the neighboring Centar Zupa district, with police checkpoints used to stop anybody from leaving the area for over a month. Citizens were supplied with food and medicine and ordered to remain in their homes for most of the day.

But the last remaining patient was listed as cured in the Ministry report issued today. There were a total of 51 confirmed cases in the city, and 4 deaths.