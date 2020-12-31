The Levica party issued a response to Zoran Zaev’s comment in the Parliament yesterday, when Zaev raised a hypothetical question that “maybe Levica asked for his help in the past elections”.

Levica won surprising two seats in the Parliament in the chaotic July 15 elections using a mix of leftist and nationalist policies, and strong opposition to Zaev’s concessions on national identity issues to Greece and Bulgaria. Its leader Dimitar Apasiev often faces questions about who funds the party, and Zaev’s point was that “perhaps” he funded Levica, expecting that it will take votes away from VMRO-DPMNE. Zaev’s comment was possibly meant to poison the waters between VMRO and Levica, as the two parties have coordinated in Parliament on several issues.