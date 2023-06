In honor of the 33rd anniversary of its founding, the VMRO-DPMNE party is holding a large round table in the Macedonian Opera and Ballet in Skopje.

Party leader Hristijan Mickoski will address the gathering, as will top part officials, Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vlado Misajlovski, Gjorgjija Sajkovski, Timco Mucunski and others.

