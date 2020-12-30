In response to a parliamentary question from MP Dimitar Apasiev from Levica regarding the rejection of the Russian vaccine, Health Minister, Venko Filipce, said that at that time it did not guarantee safety, and that the Russian vaccine would still arrive in the country through the Covax program.

It’s true I was offered the “Sputnik 5” vaccine by Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin, but the jab was in phase III trials at the time and the process guaranteeing its safety was still not completed. However, the Russian “Sputnik” vaccine will arrive Macedonia through the Covax system, Filipce said.

The Ministry of Health previously announced that the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in the country in February.