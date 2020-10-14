After a long break, the commission established to resolve the historical disputes between Macedonia and Bulgaria will hold meetings in Skopje on Thursday and Friday. It is planned to end with the already started discussion regarding the harmonization of recommendations for history textbooks for 7th grade in Macedonia.

After a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tenth meeting of the commission will be held on October 15 and 16 in Skopje. The meeting will focus on issues and topics in a bid to overcome historiographical disputes that are an obstacle to building good relations and friendship between the two peoples and the two countries, said the Macedonian team of the commission, MIA reported.

The two co-chairs of the Commission, Dragi Gjorgiev from the Macedonian side and Angel Dimitrov from the Bulgarian side will hold a joint press conference after the meeting on Friday, October 16 at 17:45 in the Parliament’s Club.